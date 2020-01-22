Man charged after £36,000 of cannabis found in Aberdeen

A 31-year-old man has been charged after £36,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police.

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences after police in Aberdeen seized a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £36,000.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “This recovery of illegal drugs was made possible thanks to information received from the public.

“We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and any information we receive will be taken seriously and acted upon.

“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on. We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0880 555 111.”