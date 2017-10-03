Man charged after £10,000 worth of items stolen in Old Aberdeen

A man has been charged after more than £10,000 worth of items were stolen from properties around Old Aberdeen.

Electronic and personal items were taken from around the University of Aberdeen and Old Aberdeen areas last month.

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in court today in connection with the thefts.

Inspector Mark Stephen of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “Community Policing staff worked closely with the university after these incidents were reported and we are grateful to their staff for assistance.

“I would like to urge all those who attend the University to ensure they keep their belongings with them at all times and do not leave them unattended.

“Anyone with concerns should report these to police on 101.”