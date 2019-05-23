Man charged after £1,000 of cocaine seized from north-east property

A 26-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs from a north-east property.

A drug search warrant was executed in the High Street area of Banchory yesterday by officers.

Cocaine worth approximately £1,000 was seized along with drug paraphernalia.

The man was charged, reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Local Inspector Matt Smith said: “Criminal activity involving drugs will not be tolerated in our community and intelligence-gathering takes place every day by the local CPT to seize illegal substances and make the area an even safer place to live.

“Anyone with concerns about drug activity within the area they live should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous. It allows us to target our resources to the right places at the right times.”