Man caught with knife on Aberdeen street

A forklift driver caught with a knife on an Aberdeen street has been fined.

Marcin Sliwa was cycling along Gordon’s Mills Road on July 5 when he was stopped by police who found the blade inside a rucksack.

The 38-year-old Polish national appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to being in a public place with a blade without a reasonable or lawful excuse.

Fiscal depute Lynne McVicar said Sliwa told the police it was used for camping trips.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Liam McAlister said Sliwa, whose address was given in court as Howes Road, Aberdeen, co-operated with police and added his bag had other outdoor items with him.

He said: “It is the type of knife one would use for camping and he also had a first aid kit in his bag.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Sliwa £200 and ordered him to forfeit the knife.