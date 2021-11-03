Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Man caught with cannabis worth nearly £24,000 at Aberdeen flat

By Danny McKay
03/11/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 03/11/2021, 11:56 am
Cannabis worth £24,000 was found inside the Aberdeen flat.

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, after being caught with nearly 1.5kg of the drug worth almost £24,000.

John Gerrard, 20, was caught when police raided his flat on Printfield Walk on  November 19 2020.

Officers found numerous bags of cannabis in varying quantities inside the property, along with two sets of scales.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address at 4.40pm, carrying out a “systematic search” of the home.

A total of 1,439.76g of cannabis was recovered, with a maximum potential value of £23,760.

Ms Ward added Gerrard has no previous convictions.

Gerrard, whose address was given as Printfield Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Gerrard until December and ordered a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Defence agent Laura Gracie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

