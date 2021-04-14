Man clocked going over 100mph while overtaking cars on A96

Police caught a man driving at 47mph above the speed limit while overtaking cars on a major north-east road.

Inverurie Road Policing Unit clocked the 41-year-old going at 107mph, on a section of the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie where the limit is 60mph.

The man is now at risk of losing his licence, with a report set to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The incident comes less than a month after three drivers in one day were caught driving at over 100mph on the same road.

A further 10 people were also reported to the fiscal for speeding offences on the A96 after police carried out a series of checks as part of a national crackdown in the middle of March.