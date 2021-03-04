Man caught speeding at 120mph after overtaking unmarked police car

A man has been caught driving at 120mph on a north-east road.

The 38-year-old was spotted travelling at high speed after he overtook an unmarked police car.

The incident occurred around noon today on the A90 just north of Ellon.

The BMW, driven by a 38-year-old male, was later stopped on the A952 Toll of Birness to Cortes road after he was observed overtaking vehicles while crossing solid white lines.

If you're going to overtake an unmarked Police vehicle at speed on the A90 north of Ellon, best to not drive at over 120mph on the A952 while overtaking vehicles and crossing solid white lines. #courtfordangerousdriving pic.twitter.com/Bh0dWJ3MWQ — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 4, 2021

Police said a report will be issued to the procurator fiscal.