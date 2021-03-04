Show Links
Man caught speeding at 120mph after overtaking unmarked police car

by Chris MacLennan
04/03/2021, 6:43 pm Updated: 04/03/2021, 6:47 pm
A man has been caught driving at 120mph on a north-east road.

The 38-year-old was spotted travelling at high speed after he overtook an unmarked police car.

The incident occurred around noon today on the A90 just north of Ellon.

The BMW, driven by a 38-year-old male, was later stopped on the A952 Toll of Birness  to Cortes road after he was observed overtaking vehicles while crossing solid white lines.

Police said a report will be issued to the procurator fiscal.