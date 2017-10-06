Man caught with £40,000 of drugs money in shoebox told police cash was from selling snakes

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man caught with almost £40,000 of drugs money in a shoebox told police he was a snake breeder and the cash was from Boa Pythons he had sold.

But, when the box was analysed, fingerprints on it linked 38-year-old Ian Austin to co-accused Daniel Adams, 24, from Aberdeen, who was caught with cannabis resin with a maximum street value of £323,330.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Austin, from Liverpool, and Adams admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin in September, last year.

The court heard that after receiving information that an organised crime gang was operating in Aberdeen and dealing in drugs, an undercover operation was set-up.

Adams was seen leaving a flat in Balgownie Court, Aberdeen, carrying a rucksack and giving it to Austin who drove off.

Austin’s car was stopped and searched and £39,920 in cash was found in a shoebox inside the rucksack.

During a police interview Austin initially told police: “I breed Boa Python snakes and came from Liverpool to Aberdeen to supply a man with snakes.”

He said in exchange he received the shoebox which he “assumed” contained £40,000.

Adams was caught on the M74 near Bothwell, Lanarkshire. When the car in which he was a passenger was searched, 97 kilos of cannabis resin was discovered.

Both men were remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month.