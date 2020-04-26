Man behind Aberdeen cafe’s comedy boards hopes to keep making people smile during lockdown

The man behind an Aberdeen cafe’s hilarious sandwich boards is continuing to entertain during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, instead of displaying his usual one liners and pun-filled messages outside the Inversnecky Cafe at Aberdeen beach, manager Martin Vicca is now entertaining the residents on his Leslie Crescent in Westhill.

With the cafe forced to close due to the pandemic on March 21, the 53-year-old continued to display his final few prepared boards at the beach.

However, his desired to help keep people smiling during the lockdown saw him took the decision to set up the board outside his house on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Since then he’s created a new one almost every day.

He said: “Well these are very strange and disturbing times for us all.

“I just thought if I can bring a little smile to one person’s day, them I’ve achieved something.

“The response has been positive. I’ve even received a message from the lady down the street in the Facebook page.”

Martin added: “I won’t be doing any quarantine related boards, it’s too serious for that.

“It’s just a bit of fun meant to raise a smile, and please excuse the terrible handwriting.”

Over the past five years Martin has created hundreds of boards for the cafe – his first being posted outside the cafe on September 14, 2014, the message being ‘No hipsters! Don’t be coming in here with your hairy faces, tiny shoes and sawdust bedding! Wait, hamsters. No hamsters!’

Since then he tends to post three or four per week.

However, when asked which was his favourite he said: “Easy answer to that one, ‘My daughter is learning the viola. I’m pleased because it’s normally all sasax and violins’.”

Martin is hoping to get the cafe open again as soon as he can, adding of his regulars “we are missing everyone and hope they’re well. Keep safe, keep well and keep smiling”.