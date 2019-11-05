Man badly hurt after Aberdeen city centre nightclub plunge

A man has been seriously injured after plunging from a city centre bridge into the smoking area of a nightclub.

Emergency services were called shortly after 3am on Saturday after the man fell from Bridge Street on to Windmill Brae.

It is understood staff from Underground nightclub were clearing up in the outside area when the man plunged around 20ft to the pavement below.

The man – understood to be in his 20s – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police officers took the injured casualty to hospital for treatment after they arrived at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.20am on Saturday after we were made aware of a man falling on to Windmill Brae in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.”

One man, who saw the incident unfold but did not want to be named, described it as “horrific”.

A spokesman for Underground declined to comment.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward, which includes part of the city centre, said his thoughts were with the injured man and his family and friends.

He said: “It’s quite a steep fall and there’s cobbles underneath, serious injuries could happen.

“I haven’t heard of something happening at this bridge before, so hopefully it is a one-off.

“We need to find out the full background of what happened so that it doesn’t happen again.

“I wish him a speedy recovery.”

He added that due to the close proximity to the Underground nightclub, police may need to look at patrolling the area to ensure everyone’s safety.