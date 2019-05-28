Man back in jail after fresh attempt to steal at Aberdeen University

A career criminal who stole from a city university is back behind bars after returning to the campus – two days after being freed from prison.

Hugh McAllister Stewart was jailed for 30 months in January 2018 after stealing thousands of pounds of equipment from Aberdeen University.

The 37-year-old was freed from HMP Grampian on licence on January 3 this year – and went to the university’s halls of residence two days later to commit more crime.

Stewart was seen in Johnston Hall in Old Aberdeen at around 2.25am but managed to flee.

Police officers then spotted him trying to get into a block of flats in Bedford Road and arrested him.

Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted two counts of being in a location with intent to steal.

Sheriff Andrew Miller called Stewart a “career criminal with a long record of dishonesty” and sent him back to prison.

Stewart, whose address was given in court as HMP Grampian, was jailed for 17 months.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “The first charge relates to an incident in the early hours of January 5 this year. At 2.26am, the accused was seen wandering the corridor at Johnston Hall of Residence.

“The second charge relates to an incident a short time afterwards on the same date.

“Police officers on a mobile patrol saw the accused trying to open the communal door on Bedford Road, by pushing different buttons on the buzzer entry system. Before he could gain entry into the block, he was arrested.”

Stewart admitted breaking into Johnston Hall with intent to steal and also admitted being in the curtilage of an address in Bedford Road where it might be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft. Defence agent William Robertson said: “He has entered guilty pleas to prevent a trial and regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Miller said: “You had not long been released from a sentence and committed crime again. You are career criminal with a long record of dishonesty.

“You have been made subject of a wide range of sentences, including a community order and custodial sentences and nothing has worked thus far.

“You still have to serve a period of 14 months for the offence you were sentenced for in January 2018, so you will serve all of those months, plus another three months, making a total of 17 months.”

The university declined to comment.