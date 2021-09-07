Man avoids jail over £22,750 of cannabis he told police was for ‘personal use’

A man caught with almost £23,000 of cannabis who told police it was for “personal use” has avoided being sent to prison.
Bruce Harvey’s cannabis farm was discovered when officers raided his secluded Turriff home and seized an air rifle that did not have a certificate.
The 60-year-old admitted it was his cultivation, but claimed he was growing the class B drug for personal use.
