Man avoids jail after throwing kettle of boiling water on his mum because he was ‘in a bad mood’

By David McPhee
28/04/2021, 7:36 pm Updated: 28/04/2021, 8:06 pm
Grant Wappler

A man who threw a kettle of boiling water over his mum because he was “in a bad mood” has avoided jail having turned his life around.

Grant Wappler, of Inverurie, blamed the break-up of a long-term relationship for lashing out at his mum.

He had appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in February and admitted carrying out a series of violent attacks against her.

