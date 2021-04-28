Man avoids jail after throwing kettle of boiling water on his mum because he was ‘in a bad mood’

A man who threw a kettle of boiling water over his mum because he was “in a bad mood” has avoided jail having turned his life around.
Grant Wappler, of Inverurie, blamed the break-up of a long-term relationship for lashing out at his mum.
He had appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in February and admitted carrying out a series of violent attacks against her.
