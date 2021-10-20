Man assaulted partner after mixing prescription drugs and booze

A man has admitted attacking his girlfriend after mixing a cocktail of prescription drugs and booze.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Darren Klos’ behaviour “spiralled out of control” when friends turned up late for a garden party and attacked his partner following a day of drinking.

The 32-year old grabbed the woman by the head, attempted to push his fingers inside her mouth before repeatedly pushing her to the ground.

Klos also then tried to seize the woman’s mobile phone, which caused her to fall back and hit a cabinet.

Accused repeatedly pushed partner to the ground

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court how Klos had gone to a bedroom after becoming angry as the couple waited for friends to arrive at their home.

When his partner then went to check on him an argument broke out.

Ms Ward described how during the assault Klos repeatedly pushed the woman, pinned her down and pushed her head to the ground.

He also grabbed her to the head and pushed his fingers inside her mouth as he attempted to seize her mobile phone.

As a result, the woman fell back and hit her hip on a cabinet.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘Things spiralled out of control’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that his client had been consuming “a great deal of alcohol throughout the day”.

“They were waiting for friends to come round and they arrived two hours late, which was a matter of some frustration.

“During that time he had gone next door to their neighbours and consumed alcohol and had continued to top up through the course of the evening.

“Things then spiralled out of control from there.”

Mr Burn said the combination of prescription drugs and alcohol had played a part in the offence.

He added: “He is not using that as an excuse, it was just the first time he’d drank alcohol since being prescribed the drugs by his GP and he was fully aware of the side-effects when mixing with alcohol.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Klos: “This is an assault that when you read it, it reads seriously.

“I appreciate that alcohol was consumed and you have accepted some responsibility.”

He sentenced Klos, of Kings Road, Stonehaven, to a community payback order and ordered him to take part in the Caledonian Programme over 24 months.

