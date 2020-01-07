Man assaulted by group on Aberdeen street

Police are investigating after a man was attacked by a group of people on a city street.

The 21-year-old was targeted at around 10pm on Monday near to the RS McColl newsagent on North Balnagask Road in Torry.

Officers said the man was assaulted by a “number of others”. There is no information about his injuries.

As part of the investigation police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and were also speaking to residents about the incident.

Detective Constable Grant Hardie at Queen Street said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of North Balnagask Avenue last night to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything which might help in this investigation.

“We are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and CCTV footage in the area is being reviewed.

“Anyone who has any information which might help us catch those responsible is asked to call us here at Aberdeen on 101, and should quote the reference number 3540 January 6.”