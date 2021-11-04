Man arrested in Spain in connection with alleged Aberdeen drug operation

A man has been arrested on an international warrant in Spain, in connection with an alleged ‘county lines’ drugs operation in Aberdeen.

Police swooped on the 26-year-old in Alicante on Tuesday, bringing an end to a ‘protracted’ investigation by Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team and the North-East Division’s Organised Crime Unit.

Arrangements are currently being made to transport the man from Spain back to Scotland, where he is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.

County lines drug operations involve dealers who base themselves in major cities around the UK, and use a network of other people to distribute their illegal products to towns and rural areas.

Back in June, three men were charged in connection with drug supply offences as part of a county lines operation in the city, after police executed nine search warrants.

That investigation led to the seizure of heroin with a street value of £13,000, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000 and almost £20,000 in cash.

And last month, a Fraserburgh man suspected of being involved in a county lines operation was jailed for nine months after leading police on a high-speed chase through country roads.

‘Crime does not respect borders’

Police said the recent arrest in Spain demonstrates officers’ determination to tackle those involved in the illegal supply of drugs.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell of the Organised Crime, Counter Terrorism & Intelligence Unit, said: “I am grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement partners, including the National Crime Agency, in arresting this male who is wanted in Scotland for drugs offences and will now be subject to extradition proceedings.”

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We are committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from county lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders, with this significant arrest demonstrating Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities, in collaboration with international partners.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”