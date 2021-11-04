Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Man arrested in Spain in connection with alleged Aberdeen drug operation

By Craig Munro
04/11/2021, 5:56 pm
Alicante in Spain, where the man was arrested.

A man has been arrested on an international warrant in Spain, in connection with an alleged ‘county lines’ drugs operation in Aberdeen.

Police swooped on the 26-year-old in Alicante on Tuesday, bringing an end to a ‘protracted’ investigation by Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team and the North-East Division’s Organised Crime Unit.

Arrangements are currently being made to transport the man from Spain back to Scotland, where he is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.

County lines drug operations involve dealers who base themselves in major cities around the UK, and use a network of other people to distribute their illegal products to towns and rural areas.

Back in June, three men were charged in connection with drug supply offences as part of a county lines operation in the city, after police executed nine search warrants.

That investigation led to the seizure of heroin with a street value of £13,000, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000 and almost £20,000 in cash.

And last month, a Fraserburgh man suspected of being involved in a county lines operation was jailed for nine months after leading police on a high-speed chase through country roads.

‘Crime does not respect borders’

Police said the recent arrest in Spain demonstrates officers’ determination to tackle those involved in the illegal supply of drugs.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell of the Organised Crime, Counter Terrorism & Intelligence Unit, said: “I am grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement partners, including the National Crime Agency, in arresting this male who is wanted in Scotland for drugs offences and will now be subject to extradition proceedings.”

Do you know what county lines crime is? Study shows half of Scots polled don’t

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We are committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from county lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders, with this significant arrest demonstrating Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities, in collaboration with international partners.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”