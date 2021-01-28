Show Links
Man arrested in connection with theft of cars worth more than £60,000 from Elgin

by David Mackay
28/01/2021, 11:02 am
A man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of cars worth more than £60,000 from an Elgin dealer.

Three cars were taken from the Hawco premises in the Moray town in the early hours of January 14.

Today police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.