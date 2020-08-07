Man arrested in connection with road traffic offences in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences in Aberdeen this afternoon.
The 44-year-old male was stopped by police on Hayton Road, Tillydrone, after concerns were raised by the public.
Officers stopped the vehicle at about 1.35pm and arrested the man.
A police spokesman confirmed that the man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe