Man charged in connection with break-in at Moray community larder

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a community larder in a Moray town.
The larder, based at the Royal British Legion on Balvenie Street in Dufftown, was targeted on Monday.
Police confirmed they have now arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident, and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
