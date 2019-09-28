Man arrested in connection with break-in at Aberdeen house – and police renew appeal for help

A man has been arrested in connection with a break in at a house in Aberdeen.

Police the 21-year-old was arrested in relation to an alleged housebreaking incident in the city’s Sanday Road that took place at some point on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Two cars were stolen as a result of the break-in.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “Neither of the cars stolen as a result of this break-in have been recovered at this stage.

“My appeal is to anyone who may know the whereabouts of either car, a grey Peugeot 207 estate car registration ST13 XXJ, and a silver Mercedes ML registration CU57 OEV, is to call us here at Aberdeen on the 101 number, quoting the incident number 0417 27/9.

“We are also keen to hear about any sightings of either car over the past few days.

“Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on the 0800 555 111 number.”