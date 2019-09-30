Man arrested in connection with Aberdeen break-in

A man has been arrested in connection with an Aberdeen break-in which resulted in two cars being stolen.

Police said a 21-year-old was being questioned in relation to the alleged housebreaking incident on Sanday Road.

The vehicles – a Mercedes and a Peugeot – have not yet been recovered and officers have made a renewed appeal for information.

The incident took place at some point on Thursday evening or Friday morning last week.

Police officers appealed to anyone who may know anything about the incident to get in touch, especially if they have information on the whereabouts of the vehicles.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “Neither of the cars stolen as a result of this break-in have been recovered at this stage.

“My appeal to anyone who may know the whereabouts of either car, a grey Peugeot 207 estate car, registration ST13 XXJ, and a silver Mercedes ML, registration CU57 OEV, is to call us here at Aberdeen on the 101 number, quoting the incident number 0417 27/9. We are also keen to hear about any sightings of either car over the past few days.

“Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on the 0800 555 111 number.”