Man arrested for road offences after crashing into lamp-post

A man has been arrested for “various alleged road traffic offences” after crashing into a lamp-post.

Police were alerted to the incident at 10.04pm last night and attended the scene on Cookston Road in Portlethen.

The man was arrested at the scene, where his red Vauxhall Corsa collided with the lamp-post.

A spokesman for Police Scotland could not confirm the nature of the alleged offences.

He said: “We attended the scene and one male was arrested for various alleged road traffic offences.”

It is not known if any charges have been brought against the man.

It is understood the car was still in place at the side of the road earlier today, while wrapped in police tape.