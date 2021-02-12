Man arrested following string of thefts in Aberdeen city centre

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a string of thefts in the city centre.

Two people had money snatched from their hands at ATMs, while two women had their purses stolen from their handbags in Aberdeen over the last week.

Now police have confirmed a 43-year-old has been charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry.

“The protection of vulnerable people remains a priority for Police Scotland and the arrest of the male in question should serve as a reminder to those involved in this type of crime that their behaviour will not be tolerated and if they chose to commit these crimes these crimes they will be brought to justice.”

Following the incidents, police trawled CCTV in their hunt for the culprit.

The first incident happened on February 2, when a 77-year-old was approached by a man after he used an ATM on St Nicholas Street. The cash was stolen from his hand.

A 63-year-old woman was targeted in a similar way on Monday.

Two women, aged 80 and 67, also had their purses taken from their bags on Union Street and Market Street.