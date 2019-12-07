Man arrested following unexplained death in Aberdeen
One person has been arrested following the death of a man in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5:35am this morning where a man was found deceased.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Police have cordoned off a section of the area around the Oakhill Apartments building as a result of the incident and remain at the scene.
Officers dressed in white forensic suits could be seen photographing the stairwell of the block.
A police statement said: “Inquiries are at an early stage but a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area as a result of the incident.”