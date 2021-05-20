Man arrested following alleged robbery at Aberdeen newsagent

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a robbery at a newsagents in Aberdeen.

Officers could be seen responding to the incident at the Nisa store on Hayton Road, in the Tillydrone area of the city, between 1pm and 2pm today.

Inquiries are continuing, and the man has not been charged.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 1.10pm on Thursday, 20 May, to a report of a robbery at a business premises in Hayton Road Aberdeen.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”