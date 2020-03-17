Man arrested in connection with death of Aberdeen scientist Brenda Page in 1978

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Aberdeen doctor more than 40 years ago.

Brenda Page, 32, was found dead in her flat on Allan Street on July 14 1978.

Officers confirmed this morning a 79-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry and has not previously come forward or been seen by the police.

“I would also urge any previous witnesses from 1978, or from the subsequent review from 2014 onwards who have changed contact address or telephone numbers to get in touch and update us.

The inquiry team can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 479 of 17 March or by emailing SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

A new podcast series, called Reporter – Black Gold, presented by former Evening Express journalist Ruth Warrander probed the details of Brenda’s case, with interviews from her friends, family and those involved.

Brenda was last seen at 2am on July 14 1978, when she left the Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen.

She was found hours later in her home by a university colleague who had become worried when she failed to turn up for work.