Man arrested and three charged after armed police operation in north-east town

Three people have also been charged following the probe in Lossiemouth yesterday.

It comes after armed police gathered on Councillors Walk in Elgin on Tuesday.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody following an operation in the Lossiemouth area on Thursday 22 August 2019.

“Two women aged 24 and 25 years and a 27-year-old man have also been charged in relation to the operation and are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“A police presence will remain in the Lossiemouth area today and the local community are thanked for their patience whilst officers carry out their work.”