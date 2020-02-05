Man arrested and one person in hospital after two-car crash in north-east

A man has been arrested following a crash in the north-east yesterday.

The collision, at the Gauchhill roundabout in Kintore, happened shortly before 6.30pm yesterday and involved two vehicles.

One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash with the driver of the second car arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash at Gauchhill Roundabout near Kintore around 6.25pm on Tuesday. The occupant of one vehicle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“The 41-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was arrested for a road traffic offence.”