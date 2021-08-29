Man arrested and charged after early-morning ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen pub

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a “disturbance” at a pub in Aberdeen this morning.

The incident took place at The Bobbin on King Street near Aberdeen University, at around 12.05am.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a disturbance at a premises on King Street in Aberdeen around 12.05am on Sunday, 29 August, 2021. Officers attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 30 August.”