Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Man charged in connection with Aberdeen petrol station assault

By Craig Munro
16/08/2021, 12:11 pm Updated: 16/08/2021, 12:31 pm
The Esso petrol station on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Picture from Google Maps
The Esso petrol station on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Picture from Google Maps

A 24-year-old man has charged in connection with an assault at a petrol station in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident took place at the Esso on Great Northern Road on Sunday, April 25.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

Earlier this year, police appealed for information about the alleged assault which took place at about 3.25pm.

Officers said it had caused “serious alarm” to the victim.