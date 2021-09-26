Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Aberdeen city centre park

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in an Aberdeen park.

Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.

They received reports of the incident at around 3.30am on Sunday morning, and later arrested a 20-year-old man.

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman which happened around 3.30am at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.”

Police taped off a section of the park on Sunday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed officers searching through the leaves and grass alongside one of the park’s paths.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0765 of 26 September.