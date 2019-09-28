Man arrested after woman found dead in Aberdeen flat

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman within a property in Aberdeen yesterday.

Emergency services attended the address in Promenade Court at around 1.20pm yesterday and the woman, 54, died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our inquiries, which are at an early stage, are ongoing.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would like to thank residents for their patience meantime.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 – quoting reference 1735 of September 27 2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.