Man arrested after vandal attacks on Aberdeen Conservative offices

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged vandal attack on two political offices in Aberdeen.

White paint was daubed on windows and doors at the Scottish parliamentary office for the Conservatives on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

Similar graffiti was scrawled on doors and windows of the Conservative and Unionist Association office in West Mount Street, Aberdeen.

Both incidents happened at some point between 11pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

Staff discovered the graffiti when they turned up for work on Thursday morning.

They called police who launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of a man yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 51-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.”

Police said the investigation into the alleged incidents would continue and appealed to the public for help.

Inspector Andy Machray said: “If anyone has information please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0411 for West Mount Street and 0725 for Rosemount Place, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”