Man arrested after trying to enter north-east school grounds while drunk

A man has been arrested after trying to enter the grounds of a north-east high school drunk during the children’s lunch break.

Members of the senior leadership team at Ellon Academy spotted the 41-year-old attempting to make his way in and realised he was intoxicated after asking him what he was doing there.

The staff members then called the police and the man, who had also been seen “acting inappropriately” at a bus stop near the school, was arrested.

He is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Parents and carers of children at the school were notified of the incident in an email sent by Ellon Academy rector Pauline Buchan.

In the email, she wrote: “All our young people are safe and well thanks to SLT being out, about and vigilant at lunchtime.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 1.55pm, police were called to a secondary school in Ellon by staff concerned by the behaviour of a man who had attempted to enter the grounds, and who was seen nearby acting inappropriately at a bus stop.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.”