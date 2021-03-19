Show Links
Man arrested after theft reported in Peterhead

by Chris MacLennan
19/03/2021, 8:56 pm
A man has been arrested after a theft was reported in Peterhead.

Police were called to the shop in Uige Road earlier this evening.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Friday March 19, 2021, police received a report of a theft at a shop in Ugie Road, Peterhead.

“Officers attended and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”