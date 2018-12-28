Man, 59, charged after suspicious death at Aberdeen flat

A man has been charged after a suspicious death in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an address at Donside Court in Tillydrone shortly before 2am yesterday.

An injured man was taken to hospital but he later passed away.

A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and has now been charged.

It is anticipated that he will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Two officers could be seen guarding the door to a flat inside the building yesterday.

The death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the Tillydrone area while our inquiries continue and the community is thanked for its patience and support.

“If anyone has information they believe may assist the police they are urged to contact officers on 101 using reference number 0334 of 27 December.”