Man arrested after suspicious death at Aberdeen high rise

A man has been arrested after a suspicious death in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an address at Donside Court in Tillydrone shortly before 2am today.

An injured man was taken to hospital but he later passed away.

This morning two officers could be seen guarding the door to a flat inside the building.

The death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

A man has been arrested and is assisting police with inquiries.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Formal identification of the man who has sadly died is still to take place. Further information will be released in due course.

“Inquiries are ongoing and will continue in the area over the coming days.

“If anyone has information they believe may assist police they are urged to contact officers on 101 using reference number 0334 of 27 December.”