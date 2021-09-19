News / Local Man arrested after ‘stolen bus’ crashes into wall in Fraserburgh By Martin Cutler and David Mackay 19/09/2021, 3:22 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 3:41 pm Police traced the bus to College Bounds in Fraserburgh. Photo: SWD Media A man has been arrested after a bus was reportedly stolen in Fraserburgh before it crashed into a wall. The Stagecoach vehicle was driven off from the bus station in the Aberdeenshire town before the collision. It is understood it only made it a short distance before it mounted the pavement, narrowly missing a bus stop. A 30-year-old man was arrested after police were called to the scene. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe