Man arrested after six-hour stand-off with armed police in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after a six-hour stand-off involving armed police and negotiators on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to a house on Lerwick Road in Sheddocksley at 1.30pm today after receiving reports of a concern for a person’s welfare.

Police swooped on the cul-de-sac and armed officers could be seen at a fence outside the property.

The road was been cordoned off and an ambulance was also on standby.

Police, specialist firearms officers and negotiators were focused on one property in the street.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Evening Express that one man was in custody following the incident.

Fire crews were also at the scene.

The stand-off ended after officers gained entry to the property around 7pm. A man and a woman were then taken away in separate police cars from the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “One fire appliance was sent to Lerwick Road from the North Anderson Drive station.

“This was to provide assistance to the police, who were dealing with an ongoing incident.”