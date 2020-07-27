Man arrested after north-east lifeboats and coastguard helicopter search for person spotted on railway bridge

A man has been arrested after lifeboats from a north-east town were launched following reports of a person on a railway bridge.

The Montrose lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were joined by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter after reporters of a person on the rail bridge near the harbour last night.

Montrose Lifeboat and ILB were launched by UK Coastguard on Sunday night at approx 2200. The boats were tasked to… Posted by RNLI Montrose on Monday, 27 July 2020

An extensive search was carried out around both the road and rail bridges, with crews from coastguard teams in Arbroath and Stonehaven supporting.

According to RNLI Montrose, the search was stood down shortly after midnight when police were able to trace the person safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a man on Montrose railway line around 9.45pm on Sunday.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out alongside partner agencies including the coastguard to trace the man and check his welfare.

“A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.”