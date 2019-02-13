Man, 33, arrested after massive fire in Aberdeen flat

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on the suspicion of wilful fire-raising following a blaze in an Aberdeen flat.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Richmond Street in the Rosemount area of the city, with flames shooting from the roof of the top floor flat.

Six units from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were sent to the scene at 5.45pm yesterday and fought to bring the fire under control, with an ambulance also called to the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the property as police officers shut parts of the road at Kintore Place, Rosemount Viaduct and Leadside Road.

Residents from neighbouring homes were evacuated during the blaze, which firefighters battled until shortly after 7pm.

Crews remained on scene to dampen down the fire for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman from SFRS said everyone was accounted for in the incident and a joint investigation would be launched today.

She said: “We had six appliances at the incident, including four pumps, an incident support van and a height vehicle.

“A total of 23 firefighters were also involved. We were called to a tenement building compromising of four floors with a well-developed fire in the top-floor flat.

“All persons have been accounted for and the stop message was received at 7.12pm.”

The road was reopened at 8.47pm.