Man arrested after emergency services attend Aberdeen street

A man has been arrested after emergency services attended an Aberdeen street, police have said.

Police Scotland has issued a statement to say officers attended Regent Court, Regent Walk, Seaton, at 10.10am today. “following a report of concern for a person.”

The statement added: “During this time they were supported by colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Regent Walk was closed to assist with the response to the incident.

“A 38-year-old male was subsequently arrested and is currently in police custody.

“Regent Walk reopened around 3.30pm.”

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “Three fire appliances attended in a supporting capacity, as this was a police-led incident.

“The appliances arrived at the scene at just after 11am and came from stations in North Anderson Drive, Altens and Aberdeen Central.

“We also deployed a welfare unit and an aerial unit.”