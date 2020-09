A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Aberdeen.

Three police vehicles were spotted in the area where King Street and Frederick Street meet shortly before 9am today.

A force spokeswoman said: “Officers executed a drug search warrant at an address on Frederick Street in Aberdeen during the morning of Friday September 11 2020.

“A small quantity of drugs were recovered and a 29-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”