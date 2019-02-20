Wednesday, February 20th 2019 Show Links
Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at north-east shop

by Callum Main
20/02/2019, 4:24 pm
A man has been arrested following a disturbance in a north-east town.

Officers were called to a store in Oldmeldrum earlier today.

According to Police Scotland “one man has been arrested and is helping officers with their inquiries”.

Police added they are not looking for any other witnesses.

