Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at north-east shop

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in a north-east town.
Officers were called to a store in Oldmeldrum earlier today.
According to Police Scotland “one man has been arrested and is helping officers with their inquiries”.
Police added they are not looking for any other witnesses.
