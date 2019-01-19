Man arrested after digger driven into front of north-east shop

A man has been arrested after a digger was driven into the front of a north-east shop.

The incident happened about 3.35am at the Spar shop in Regent Street, Keith.

Significant damage has been caused to the shop and there is debris on the road leading to it being closed for the time being.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm a 35-year-old man has been arrested after an incident where a digger was used to drive into the front of the Spar shop in Keith.

“The incident happened about 3.35am at Regent Street in the town.

“Significant damage has been caused to the shop and there is debris on the road leading to it being closed for the time being.”

Diversions are in place via Newmill to the north and Drummuir to the south.

Motorists are thanked for their patience during this time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them on 101 quoting reference 612 of 19 January

Earlier a police spokesman said: “We received the call at 3.35am.

“There are still a number of units at the scene, while inquiries are ongoing.”

The A96 is currently closed in both directions from the Isla Bridge to Regent Square.

A statement on Traffic Scotland’s website said: “Road users are advised to follow the diversion and expect delays.”

