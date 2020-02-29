Man arrested after break-ins at Home Bargains and Aldi stores in north-east town

A man has been arrested after two shops were broken into in a north-east town.

Police were called to Inverurie retail park on Oldmeldrum Road in the town yesterday following reports of break-ins at the Home Bargains and Aldi outlets.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the two incidents.

A large hole could be seen in the front of the Home Bargains store, which was taped off by police.

A police spokeswoman said: “A man has been arrested following incidents at the two retailers in the town.”