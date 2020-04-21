Man arrested after break-in at Aberdeen pharmacy

A man has been arrested after a pharmacy in Aberdeen was damaged early this morning.

Police were called to Boots on Garthdee Road following reports of a break-in, with a 26-year-old man traced near the scene and arrested in connection with the incident.

PC Jamie Bolson, of the Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “We received reports early this morning and dispatched immediately to the area.

“It is important that suspicious incidents are reported to police immediately, allowing us to react quickly – thank you to the community for doing so again.”