Man arrested after assault in north-east town

A man has been arrested following an assault in a north-east town.

A 46-year-old man was hurt in the attack on the High Street in Insch this morning.

Officers have described his injuries as minor.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “I would like to thank those who assisted in helping officers resolve this situation quickly – anyone else with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 1537 of February 22.

“Although it was initially reported that a weapon may have been used, we do not believe this to be the case.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in this particular area and I must stress that antisocial behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated.”