Man arrested after assault in north-east town

A man has been arrested after a person was assaulted in a north-east town.

Police and an ambulance were called out to West High Street in Inverurie this afternoon following reports of an assault.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place at about 2pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man has been arrested following the report of an assault on West High Street in Inverurie earlier this afternoon.”