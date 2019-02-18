Man arrested after alleged police assault in north-east oil firm’s car park

A man has been arrested after an alleged police assault in the car park of a north-east oil and gas company.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of an intoxicated man in the area at around 1pm.

The man was subsequently arrested for an alleged assault on police in the car park of TechnipFMC on Enterprise Drive in Westhill.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an intoxicated man in Westhill.

“He has since been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on police.

“The man is now in our custody.”